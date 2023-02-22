The Interim Management Committee has suspended Shooting Stars’ camp commandant, Auwal Mohammed, for urinating on the football pitch during their Nigeria Professional Football League game against Akwa United.

In a viral picture shared on social media, Mohammed was pictured urinating in the pitch before Shooting Stars’ matchday nine clash against Akwa United in Ibadan on Sunday.

Mohammed was suspended from all NPFL-related activities for one year and the club was also fined N500,000 for failing to control their official’s conduct.

The letter to the club which went on Tuesday read, “ You are in breach of Rule C1.1 of the Frameworks and Rules of the Nigeria Premier football League, in that on Sunday 19 of February 2023, in the course of Match Day 9 Fixture: Shooting Stars SC vs. Akwa United FC, your camp commandant, Auwal Mohammed, was spotted urinating on the playing pitch, which is a despicable act that is capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

“You are in breach of Rule C9 of the Frameworks and Rules of the Nigeria Premier football League, in that on Sunday 19 of February 2023, in the course of Match Day 9 Fixture: Shooting Stars SC vs. Akwa United FC, you failed to control. the conduct of your officials which resulted in Mr. Auwal Mohammed urinating on the playing pitch in the full galore of the general public. Consequently, the NPFL hereby impose on you the following sanctions:

“a) A fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira only (N500,000) for bringing the game to disrepute and failing to control the conduct of your official.

“b) An order suspending Auwal Mohammed from all NPFL-related activities for a

period of one-year, effective immediately.

“c) A warning to Shooting Stars to take appropriate measure to prevent the occurrence of a similar incident in the future.”