The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), on Monday, opened its portal for 2023 recruitment exercise for interested applicants.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) announced the start of the process.

The Board invited applications from suitably qualified candidates for full-time appointments to fill vacancies.

The positions are Superintendent Of Immigration (SI) CONPASS 11 (Medical Doctors), Deputy Superintendent Of Immigration (DSI) CONPASS 10 (Pharmacists), Assistant Superintendent Of Immigration II (ASI II) CONPASS 08.

Others are Inspector Of Immigration (II) CONPASS 07 (Nursing), Assistant Inspector Of Immigration (All), General Duty, CONPASS 06.

The rest include Immigration Assistant III (IA III) CONPASS 03 General Duty, Immigration Assistant III (IA III) CONPASS 03 Artisans (Motor Driver, Mechanic).

Candidates are to log on to https://cdcfib.career from today January 16, fill and submit the application form online.

Multiple applications will automatically be disqualified. The deadline for submission is January 30, 2023.

Requirements: Applicants must be Nigerians by birth; Have National Identity Number (NIN); Have requisite qualifications and certificates; Be fit and present certificates of medical fitness from government-recognized hospitals.

Applicants must be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence; they will be required to undergo drug test.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 30 years with the exception of Doctors and Pharmacists, who must not be more than 35 Years; Height must not be less than 1.65m for male and 1.60m for female.

Applicants’ chest measurement must not be less than 0.87 for men; Computer literacy is added advantage; Any certificate or qualification not declared and accepted during documentation will not be accepted after the recruitment.

The date for the computer-based test (CBT) for shortlisted candidates will be communicated in due course.