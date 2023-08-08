Imo 2023: NNPP Guber Candidate Shows Empathy Towards Citizens Amid Insecurity Crisis

Imo State, Governorship Candidate, New Nigeria People’s Party, Insecurity, Extrajudicial Killings, Property Destruction, Economic Development, Relief Materials, President Tinubu

Hon. Uche Ben Odunzeh, the Governorship Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Imo State, has expressed empathy towards Imo citizens in light of the rampant insecurity plaguing the state.

The Governorship hopeful expressed concern about the escalating extrajudicial killings and widespread destruction of properties in Imo State. He decried the devastating impact of these incidents on businesses, economic development, and the living standards of Imo citizens, which he deemed unacceptable and called for immediate action to address.

Hon. Odunzeh pledged to undertake the repair of the state and its citizens if elected in November to lead Imo State. He emphasized that every part of Imo State is currently under attack due to the persistent insecurity menace, necessitating urgent intervention.

The candidate urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to communities in the state, as numerous homes have been destroyed, and many families have become victims of attacks and killings.

Additionally, Hon. Odunzeh appealed to President Tinubu to extend assistance to the state by deploying tactical forces to track down the enemies of the state and combat the insecurity situation effectively.