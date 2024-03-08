Eleven persons, including a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Bede Ekeh, were, yesterday, screened by the Imo State house of Assembly as commissioner nominees.

Governor Hope Uzodimma had forwarded 12 nominees to the State Assembly who were screened.

Among those screened were Hon. Declan Emelumba, Hon. Chimezie Amadi, Barr. Ralph Nwosu, Chief Cosmas Madauba, Dr Sir Chika Benson Abazu, Ozo Obinna Ogwuegbu.

Others were an immediate past member of the house of representatives, Hon Bede Ekeh who represented Ngor Okpala and Aboh Mbaise federal constituency, Hon. Osakwe Modestus, Hon. Anyanwu Anselem Ezechinyere, Barr. Emenike Ejikeme chuks major, and Hon. Onyeoha Obinna Evaristus.

Hon Mrs Nkechi Ugwu was absent as she was said to be outside the country and was rescheduled.

The commissioner list has elicited some form of excitement across the state as it signals the activation of governance and the ministries.

Emelumba is expected to resume as information commissioner, Nwosu as Works, and Ugwu as women affairs commissioners.