Inspector-general of police (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun has ordered total clampdown on non-state actors following the attack and killing of security operatives in Imo State on Tuesday.

Force spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Nigeria Police Force deeply condemned the recent attack on security operatives in Imo State, an event that resulted in the tragic loss of precious lives of officers from various security agencies who have been dedicated towards ensuring peace and protecting lives in Imo State.

He said, “This incident, which occurred on Tuesday 19th September, 2023, in Oriagu, Ehime Mbano Area of Imo State, serves as a stark and painful reminder of the daily risks and sacrifices that our security personnel willingly embrace in their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

“The security agents affected by this senseless act of violence, comprising police officers, the military, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were diligently responding to a distress call from the area which turned out to be fake, and targeted at luring them into the ambush.”

The IGP assured the public that the NPF is fully committed to collaborating closely with other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this heinous act while relentlessly pursuing the cause of justice.

He said that the Force would redouble its efforts to bring the culprits to book and guarantee the safety of officers and the security of the communities, while earnestly imploring the public to remain calm and vigilant.

He further urged the public to extend their cooperation to law enforcement agencies in the collective pursuit of peace and order in Imo State and other parts of the country.

In the same vein, Egbetokun, equally extended thoughts and prayers to the families of the fallen heroes, pledging that the sacrifices made by their loved ones will not be in vain.

The NPF urged anyone who may possess information related to this incident to come forward and actively assist in the investigative process and/or send in information anonymously through the NPF Social Media handles @PoliceNG, or through mail at [email protected].