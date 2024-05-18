About 20 people have been hit by a moving trailer at the ever-busy Imo State University (IMSU) junction in Owerri after the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle on Saturday night, leaving seven people dead instantly.

The incident occurred just a little after 7pm on Saturday night.

Sources said the heavy duty truck was driving against traffic and eventually rammed into three mini buses with full load of nine passengers each.

Already, some of the victims have been rushed to the Federal University of Technology Hospital Owerri (FUTHO) for treatment, while seven other confirmed dead had been deposited at the morgue.

A journalist, Chidiebube Okeoma, said the truck rammed into three buses who were driving behind each other.

A sympathiser, Pastor Anthony John, called on people to check up on family members and acquitances plying the road at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, scores of people have besieged FUTHO to look for their relatives who were not picking their phone calls.

Heavy traffic gridlock had surfaced on the busy Okigwe Road as people rushed to the accident scene while the affected vehicles were blocking a major part of the road.