Convener and coordinator Imo Diaspora For Governor Hope Uzodimma, Ochiagha Nnanna Okere has hailed the governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodimma and the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, MacDonald Ebere for the superlative performance of the party in the just concluded State House of Assembly elections held on March 18, 2023. He noted that the duo engineered the APC’s winning of all 27 state Assembly seats in the state.

In statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja from his Finland base, Okere said that what Nigerians witnessed in Imo State was the classic case of the triumph of good over evil. He recalled how several power blocks had conspired against Uzodimma once he recovered his stolen mandate from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through the instrumentality of the Supreme Court and they vowed to make his government ungovernable. He noted that these enemies of progress in Imo State instigated unprecedented violence against the state in order to distract Uzodimma from executing his people-oriented programmes he has earmarked for the development of the state.

He expressed happiness that Uzodimma was not deterred by the antics of the enemies of progress who play politics of bitterness and concentrated in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. He added that while addressing the insecurity engineered by the opposition which made it possible for Imolites to enjoy the last Christmas in peace, Uzodimma was also focused on delivering infrastructures in the state.

He said that several projects had been implemented by Uzodimma’s administration since assumption of office in road infrastructure, health, education, urban renewal and agricultural sectors.

Okere also observed that Uzodinma began the rehabilitation of the roads the very first month he assumed office beginning with Owerri roads before moving to the hinterlands, adding that several road projects had been completed including the Owerri- Orlu road and Owerri- Okigwe road. Other projects by Uzodimma that he highlighted include the Owerri waterworks known in local parlance as Otamiri, which had been abandoned for a quarter of a century. He said that Uzodimma brought it back to life and today water is flowing from the public taps for the first time in years, adding that more pumping machines have been procured by the governor and installed. He noted that many parts of the city outside Owerri municipal are now enjoying the public water supply.

The Finland-based diehard supporter of Senator Hope Uzodimma who declared support for Uzodimma’s governorship ambition in 2019 when it was not fashionable to do so through the organization that he founded and coordinates known as, Imo Diaspora Support For Governor Hope Uzodimma, explained that the success recorded by the APC in the state Assembly elections was a demonstration of the faith of Imo people on the administration of Hope Uzodimma that has brought Hope to the state.

He therefore called on the people to continue to support Uzodimma in the onerous task of creating a new Imo that will work for everyone respective of party affiliations and other mundane reasons.