The Imo Economic Development Initiative has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State in his first four years in office.

The group stressed that the governor did not disappoint their reasonable expectations as private sector enthusiasts.

The body, an assemblage of professionals cutting across socioeconomic divide, passed the verdict weekend when the members visited Governor Uzodimma in his office at Government House, Owerri to brief him on their readiness to continue to support his administration as his second term commences.

Led by chairman of the group, Prof Maurice Iwu, a former national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the IEDI team said the visit was a follow up to their zoom meeting on March 2, 2024, where all the members, both within and outside the country, had the opportunity to evaluate the first four years of Governor Uzodimma’s administration and suggested other measures to be considered that would help to deepen the foundation the governor laid in his first tenure.

Iwu thanked Governor Uzodimma on behalf of all the 40 members for finding time to receive the 10-member delegation detailed to interface and brief the governor on the outcome of their expanded meeting as it concerns Governor Uzodimma’s second term socioeconomic policies.

Governor Uzodimma said, “Their commitment to fostering a prosperous society aligns perfectly with our goals in the state,” noting that, “listening to their annual economic plan was truly impressive and heartening, as it resonated deeply with my vision to fortify our state’s economy.”

He commended their dedication and partnership towards building an economically robust society and expressed his commitment to continually collaborate with the body “in our collective pursuit of economic prosperity for all.”

Uzodimma said, “I will continue to solicit your opinion and contributions, to analyse my policies from time to time and suggest ways we can do better to achieve a better result. Feel free to criticise and suggest ways to achieve result.”