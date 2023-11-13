Opposition federal lawmakers led by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Spokesperson and House of Representatives member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere, have rejected the outcome of the Imo governorship election.

In a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the opposition lawmaker said after the deduction of the overvoting and areas election never held or accreditation was never done, the PDP candidate scored the highest number of valid votes and hence INEC ought to have declared Senator Samuel Anyanwu winner.

Ugochinyere alongside 30 federal lawmakers condemned the role of INEC, security agencies and the APC.

The opposition lawmakers want the US, UK, France Canada as well as other lovers of democracy to place a visa ban on the key actors.

They insisted that the results from Okigwe, Oru East the governor’s home, Oru West, Onuimo, Orsu, Oguta, Ohaji, Nwangele, Orlu, Ideato South, Ideato North, Obowo, didn’t happen as there were no accreditation.

They alleged that those with less than 5 per cent accreditation ended up having 80 per cent voter turnout etc.

The lawmakers also claimed that the election from these areas and other numerous areas if recalculated by accreditation figures would see that the PDP had the highest valid number of accredited votes.

They called on INEC to invoke the provision on review of false declaration as provided in the Electoral Act and recalculate and declare the PDP winner and save the courts and Imo people the agony or long tiring litigation.

They also insisted that the Imo State Governorship election was marred by wanton rigging and nonuse of the BVAS machine for accreditation intimidation among others.

“We have already exposed evidence of massive overvoting from result of BVAS machine accreditation which showed very low turnout and results showing high turnout.”