Ahead of the governorship election in Imo State, national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu has inaugurated his campaign team, Divine Mandate Movement and officials.

Anyanwu said the team will galvanize victory for the PDP even as he maintained that the party must sweep the polls at all levels in the state.

He named Hon Ngozi Ogbu as the Director General; Barr Gozie Nwachukwu as Secretary; Hon Henry Onwukwe Director of Owerri zone; Barr Golden Nwosu for Orlu zone; Chief Ben Duru for Okigwe zone; and Barr Vivian Ottih as Orlu zone Women Leader.

He stated their mandate included to ensure that PDP remains formidable and all the candidates voted into office.

Anyanwu said “Our party’s mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect the nation from the misrule of the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) should be the priority of evert well meaning Nigerian desirous of a radical change of leadership batons in Nigeria”

According to the PDP National Scribe, the Divine Mandate Movement has since inception in 2015 remained a resilient and irrepressible force in the quest to bring a new lease of life to Imo People.

He charged the new team to remain united, strong and focused and ensure the mission for a developed society was not undermined through mischief making, unnecessary attacks, intimidations and threats by the oppressors of good governance in the state.

Anyanwu said, “Nevertheless, we are confronted with the vexed issues of abysmal failure of the reckless, inhumane and anti-people APC administration which has brought so much pain, sorrow, distress, fear and regrets to our once secured, peaceful, united and prosperous citizens in Imo State in particular, and Nigeria in general.

“It’s no longer in doubt that the APC has subjected our people to the worst form of agonizing hardship, corruption, and violence. The government is laced with myriads of divisive propaganda has succeeded in destroying the fabrics of our society. Today, our people are looking up to us for solution and in return, we must reenergize ourselves for the Rescue Mission”.

The PDP national scribe further reminded them that an urgent responsibility has been given to them for solution, expressing optimism that going by their track records of achievements in the past, the tasks placed on their shoulders would be tenaciously handled.

Anyanwu charged them not to bow nor surrender to oppressive forces working against the survival of the society, saying they should remain firm in mustering and marshaling the highest sense of patriotism to secure the destiny of Imo people.

He commended the members of the campaign organization for what he described as unceasing steadfastness and commitment in propagating the ideals of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and charged them to sustain the tempo by massively mobilizing the people for a radical change.

Speaking on behalf of all the officials, the DMM DG, Hon Ogbu thanked Anyanwu for the formation of what he described as a formidable political group and for finding them worthy to serve, and promised to work in synergy with those inaugurated to realize their objectives.

The event was attended by top PDP stalwarts in the state.