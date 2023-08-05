The Imo State Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Dr Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, has predicted a landslide victory in Mbaise land for Governor Hope Uzodimma in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in November 2023.

According to Ugorji, who spoke to journalists in his office in Owerri on Friday, the impact of the governor’s policies and programmes has helped in tilting the scale in his favour among the electorate and come November 11, 2023, the three Local Government Areas that make up the Mbaise nation would be set to give the incumbent Governor a landslide victory.

Ugorji has been acknowledged as one of the most trusted aides of Governor Uzodimma, who believes in the governor’s vision and mission. The American educated technocrat turned-politician from Aboh Mbaise LGA, has been working fervently to ensure that the governor’s re-election is achieved.

Some stakeholders have credited the Commissioner’s refined personality for the swing in the political leaning of the majority in the area from the opposition to the ruling APC, particularly in Aboh Mbaise and in Mbaise in general, as he is regarded as a trusted pointman for Governor Uzodimma in the area.

Nze Julian Nwogu, the immediate-past APC Chairman of Aboh Mbaise, described Dr. Ugorji as a new breed politician, who is refreshingly averse to the old ways of political gamesmanship and has brought reforms into the political space of Aboh Mbaise.

“I was the one who welcomed him to the party in 2015. Not only did he help the APC campaign in 2019, he has brought transparency and accountability to the way we play politics, especially in the handling of responsibilities and public funds,” the former party Chairman said.

Speaking also, Hon Alex Elugwraonu, one-time elected Councillor for Uvuru Ward 2 in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, opined that Dr. Ugorji’s character is exemplary, pointing out that he is a leader who leads by example. “He is honesty par excellence. If he is with you, he will swim or sink with you, even when everyone else leaves,” Elugwaraonu said.

The former Councillor from Uvuru Ward 2 also said that the people of Aboh Mbaise are fond of the Homeland Security Chief, especially the young professionals. “We gravitate to him because he has brought into Aboh Mbaise politics a new culture of transparency and accountability.” Elugwaraonu added.

According to Elugwaraonu, Dr. Ugorji is the only leader who has called separate meetings in all the political blocks of Aboh Mbaise. “He brings leaders to dignified environments with great ambiance, entertains them, discusses with everyone without any air of his office or his credentials, and sends transportation allowances for those who come. He is the unifier we know,” he added.

In her words, Mrs Ngozi Aharanya, an APC woman leader at the Lorji Ward in Aboh Mbaise, described Dr. Ugorji as a political gladiator and a leader with whom the literate and illiterate people feel at home. “He came as a technocrat but he has played the politics of integrity and credibility better than most old political operators. He has the capacity to galvanize people because he does not ask anyone for anything. Instead, he gives of himself and of his resources,” Aharanya said.

She added that the Commissioner is so unencumbered and principled, that those competing with him for attention and power feel intimidated.

Ugorji who is also the crown prince of Lorji Nwekeukwu Autonomous Community was deployed by Governor Uzodimma to Ahiazu Mbaise LGA during the supplementary election in April, to help secure victory.

The commisioner said he remains committed to changing how leaders treat those they purport to lead, “If we raise the bar of expectations realistically, our people will rise to the challenge superlatively. My return to Nigeria would be meaningless if I leave my environment here the same way I saw it when I returned.”

He was emphatic that the incumbent governor’s re-election was non-negotiable because of his notable strides in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people; he said, “The reelection of Governor Uzodimma is non-negotiable… I will do anything and everything legal to help renew Onwa Oyoko’s mandate.”