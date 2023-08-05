Afrosoul singer, Uchechi Emelonye is set to drop a new single. Titled ‘Baby You’, this track is coming on the heels of previous successes recorded by her earlier releases like ‘Little Black Bird’, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’, which won the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England.

Admired for her lyrical dexterity, Uchechi, fondly called the Princess of Afrosoul, has been lauded by music stakeholders in Africa for her ability to emotionalise her themes with lines and rhythm.

The new single, ‘Baby You’ aligns with her pattern of music, which addresses realistic themes everyone can relate to, and will be available for streaming on major music stores as from August 15.

The song will further deepen the singer’s grasp on the Afrosoul genre, largely influenced by her interest in soul music legends as well as cultural assimilation occasioned by the privilege of being raised in 7 countries and across 3 continents.

Meanwhile, Uchechi Emelonye, and multi-instrumentalist, has completed her undergraduate studies in law at the prestigious and United Kingdom Russel League Lancaster University.

“I try to divide my time and compartmentalising it makes it easier to achieve everything. I have found balance in focusing on music on the weekends, during summer and Christmas breaks. On the flip side, I focus intensely on my studies during term time and the weekdays. I hope to release a full album after I have graduated. An album deserves my full attention and creative potential and balancing school right now with that might leave any album I make feeling rushed. An album is coming because as I have said, I am always creating songs,” says Emelonye.

The 21 year old musician from Imo State, Nigeria, creates Afro-inspired music that feeds the soul. She has been writing songs since the age of 13 and as a daughter of a United Nations diplomat, she has schooled in more than seven countries and draws influence from the unique sounds and cultures of her international exposure and global world view.