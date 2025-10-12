Governor Hope Uzodimma has disclosed that Imo State was ready for State Police as operatives of the State’s vigilante group will soon be converted into the State Police.

This is even as the State will from November this year begin to enjoy uninterrupted electricity supply starting with Owerri, the State capital.

Uzodimma made the disclosure while addressing stakeholders at the State Expanded Executive Council meeting held at the newly commissioned Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre in Owerri on Saturday.

According to him, Imo State was already prepared for the establishment of a State Police Force and was awaiting the approval from the federal government.

According to him, once the constitutional approval for State Police was granted, operatives of the State vigilante group will be transformed into Imo State Police.

Further, Uzodimma said the vigilantes would be well-equipped up to the standard of the military to effectively combat insecurity across the State.

The governor appealed to community leaders and stakeholders to engage directly with their people to help end insecurity in their areas, noting that peace and security are necessary for ongoing development to thrive.

He disclosed that work was ongoing to ensure the provision of 24-hour electricity in Owerri, which will be extended to other major towns, including Orlu, Okigwe, and Mbaise, in the coming months.

On tax payment, Governor Uzodimma said workers earning less than ₦150,000 will be exempted from tax payment, adding that oil companies operating in the state are expected to take responsibility for supporting this category of workers.

The governor disclosed that plans were ongoing to provide free transportation for students and pensioners across the state.

The routes will include Owerri to Okigwe, Orlu, Aba, Onitsha, and the end of Port Harcourt Road, using the newly procured CNG-powered metro buses.

Meanwhile, the governor disclosed that the federal government was yet to refund the monies used for the reconstruction of several federal roads in the state.

Uzodimma said: “We have done the Owerri–Okigwe Road, Owerri–Mbaise–Umuahia Road, Owerri–Orlu Road, Orlu–Ugah–Akokwa Road, and we are currently working on the Owerri–Omarelu Road, but the federal government has not refunded a kobo. The governor after me might even be the one to receive the refund if I do not get it. Of course, I didn’t build the roads because of refunds; I built them so that Imo people can use them,” the governor said.

Further, the governor called on elected office holders and political appointees to contribute to the funding of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying state funds cannot be diverted to partisan politics.

He urged Imo representatives at the National Assembly to prioritise the state’s interests, especially regarding budgetary allocations and the attraction of federal projects.

Uzodimma emphasised the importance of experience among legislators, noting that seasoned lawmakers are often better positioned to secure developmental dividends for their constituencies and the state.

The governor restated his commitment to transparency, saying he was committed to transparency, youth inclusion, and sustainable development for the continued progress of Imo State.