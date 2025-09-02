The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is yet to register potential voters in Isu local government area of Imo State.

It disclosed that only one person had registered in Ohaji/Egbema local government areas of the state.

The commission blamed the development on insecurity and apathy by voters in the state.

The public relations officer for INEC in the state, Dr Maryann Godslight, made the disclosure yesterday on a live programme on Hot FM in Owerri, the state capital.

According to her, Imo people were not coming out for registration due to insecurity and apathy for the political system.

Dr Godslight said, “So far, nobody has come to register in Isu , while only one person has registered in Orsu and Ohaji/Egbema local government areas of Imo in this ongoing registration exercise.

“Due to the insecurity in places like Orsu, Isu, and some other places, people are not coming out to register to vote. For instance, due to insecurity, INEC couldn’t go to Orsu but we have a registration point at the state headquarters and only one person has been registered for Orsu as we speak now.

“The sit-at-home situation is also a problem. We are yet to register anybody from Isu local government area, the people are not coming out to register even with our officials on ground there. The turn out has been poor.

“We are still appealing to people to come out to register to vote, it’s their civic responsibility and we are on ground to register them”, the INEC official said.

However, coordinator of Electoral Rights Protection Network, Mr Udochukwu Chukwu said the apathy was as a result of loss of confidence, lack of awareness and adequate information about the exercise both online and offline.

According to Chukwu, the group is a coalition of civil society organizations for electoral reform and right leadership selection process.

He blamed the apathy on a lack of adequate awareness by INEC, and elected government office holders who he said should have embarked on massive sensitisation of their constituents, like others in the southwest and northern states.

He said INEC didn’t provide the right information on how to register online before accessing the self-registration portal.

“However, the challenge is that despite the insecurity scare in some parts of Imo State, our politicians still brandish humongous voter figures from such areas during elections.

“Political office holders should sensitize the people to come out and register to vote. INEC should sensitize people more but I know that aftermath the outcome of the 2023 elections, the average Imo people have lost total confidence in the political system which is reflecting as apathy now”, Chukwu said.

Meanwhile, a security senior officer who pleaded anonymity said INEC did not notify security agencies about the registration exercise nor request that operatives provide security for the exercise in Imo State.

Currently, Imo State has recorded less than 1,000 new voters in the ongoing voter registration exercise, while other states in the Southwest are recording massive new voter registrations.