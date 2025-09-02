‎‎Former Abia State House of Assembly deputy speaker, Ngozi Ulunwa, and former secretary to the government, Ralph Egbu, have led scores of Ukwa leaders and their supporters to join the Labour Party (LP).

‎‎Other leaders include the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate for Ukwa federal constituency in the 2023 general election, Adinigwe Nwoke, Chimezie Nwarie, and Lucky Ejiogu among others.

‎‎The new entrants into the ruling party in the state and political leaders of the Abia South sub-ethnic group announced this at Obehie, Ukwa West local government area last weekend.

‎‎In their speeches at the event, the leaders expressed their willingness to support and work for governor Alex Otti’s reelection in the 2027 general election.

‎‎They also made a motion to adopt the governor as the consensus candidate of Asa land in the election with thunderous support from the mammoth crowd.

‎‎Receiving them, Otti thanked them for joining the LP and encouraged other such leaders and their followers “to do the same to be part of the ongoing rebuilding of the state”.

‎”If there are a few more people who are still doubting, please let them know that they need to board the train before it leaves the station,” Otti stated.

‎Speaking further, the governor explained that his administration’s primary interest is to restore the dignity of the state’s people.

‎”The major contribution that this administration has set out to make and the impact that it has set out to make is to restore the dignity of the Abia person.”

‎Earlier in an address of welcome, the mayor of the area, Dike Nwankwo, commended the governor for “what he is doing in Asa land”.

‎Nwankwo appreciated him for the AIIP project, the renovated and commissioned civic centre, 13 primary healthcare centres, and other ongoing projects across the area.

