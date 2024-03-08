Students in Imo State on Friday took to the streets in protest against high costs of living, high school fees, poor education, infrastructural deficit and shortfall in educational facilities.

The students appealed to the federal and state governments to end intimidation, incessant hike in their fees and undue extortion through the sale of handouts and textbooks.

Protesters also appealed for serene and conducive environment across tertiary institutions in the state to facilitate learning.

As parts of the measures for improved quality education and inculcation of moral values, the Imo students also asked the government to provide their institutions with medical equipment alongside electricity, boreholes, among others

The protesters comprised of students from Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU), Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education Owerri, Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri and Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (UAES), Umuagwo, Ohaji.

The students carried placards which had various inscriptions as: “No More Increments Of Fees; Students Are Dropping Out Of School Due to Fees Increments; Our Students Are Dying; Equip Our Schools’ Medical Centres; Give Us Good Medical Facilities and We Need Conducive Learning Environment.

Other inscriptions from the placards read: “Nigerian Students Are The Keys to The Future; Save Our Future Now; Nigerian Students Deserve Better Education; Education Is Our Right, Not Privilege; Our Voices Must Be Heard.”

The students who also lamented high costs of living, accommodation fees and hardship in Imo State, occasioned by what they termed government’s bad economic policy, poor infrastructure and unemployment, urged government to make and effectively implement good education and people oriented policies to cushion suffering, hunger and poverty.

The Vice President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ahaneku Valentine Nzubechi, who was called upon by the protesting students to help them take their message to the authorities, assured that governments will heed their requests.

Nzubechi stressed that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, “who is NANS Patron, will listen to your plights, hence you should calm down. Also, we are sure that President Bola Ahmad Tinubu will address these issues you raised because they are lovers of education who believe that youths are great assets and future leaders”.

NANS Public Relations Officer, Comr. Achebe Chizzy also noted that tertiary schools in Imo State need total overhauling to improve the standard of education in the state.