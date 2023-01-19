The Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has described Imo State under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma as ‘worse than Somalia, Borno and Yobe State killing fields’.

Recall that on Saturday, January 14, 2023, a motorcade conveying gunmen, arsonists stormed the residence of Ugochinyere, who is also the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, at his hometown in Akokwa, where four persons were killed including his Uncle.

Governor Uzodinma, while reacting to the carnage, had accused Ugochinyere of violating an agreement which he (the PDP candidate) allegedly reached with unknown gunmen and it was Ugochinyere’s breach of the agreement that led to the attack on his house.

But, Ugochinyere, who’s currently saddened with the attack and in mourning over the loss lives, in a statement on Wednesday, lamented that Imo currently under Uzodimma’s rule was a counterfeit of what a state government should be.

He also lamented that the recent horrific attack at his residence was a proof that the governor has turned the once peaceful State into a killing field.

According to him, before Uzodinma was allegedly ‘imported to illegally ascend to office as Governor three years ago’, Imo was the most peaceful State in Nigeria, but now the State is now allegedly a killing field.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged Imo people to vote out the APC in the forthcoming general elections in order to put an end to the killings.

Ugochinyere said, “I’m sad, I weep for my people. Imo State and her people have not known peace since Uzodinma became Governor. They have only been hearing stories of killings, arson, kidnapping, invasion. What they never witnessed when the People Democratic Party (PDP) was in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can imagine, after his aide threatened to harm me if I enter Imo State, days later my House, cars were burnt down, my beloved uncle and other people were brutally murdered. The Governor who’s supposed to be in charge of ensuring the protection of lives and properties of the citizens he governs is busy making baseless accusations.

“Imo State was ranked one of the most peaceful in the country but all that changed after he became governor. The government has made Imo people see their ears with their eyes. Uzodinma unrepentantly seeks to frame and destroy his perceived political foes with it. This Governor is a big threat to society and he is evidently unfit to continue in office. Under Uzodinma, the killing of Imo people seems to have become the rule, instead of the exception. And the government is not regretting the killings, but only labouring to justify them.

“Therefore as the elections draw closer, I urge my people to vote out the All Progressives Congress in the next election. A man should not be blinded by a stick that he sees clearly. A vote for APC is a clear premonition of more impending danger.”