Napoli have slammed a whopping €140m price tag on Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen amid transfer links.

Three Premier League clubs – Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal – are reportedly highly interested in signing the Nigerian international in the summer.

Soccernet.ng reports that Osimhen, who is under contract to the Neapolitans until 2025, has garnered attention for his performances and aroused the interest of other teams.

The Neapolitans, on the other hand, have placed a hefty price on the striker by insisting that Osimhen would not be leaving the team for anything less.

The Nigerian international, who is committed to helping his team win the Scudetto, will have to make a difficult choice when the summer transfer period begins.

The Super Eagles striker, whose estimated market worth is approximately €70 million, joined the Italian team in 2020 for a sum of around €75 million. The Serie A heavyweights stand to gain significantly from the deal if it is ultimately successful with the top teams.

ADVERTISEMENT