The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has urged international investors, especially from China, to scale up their participation in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, citing ongoing reforms that guarantee higher returns and improved security for legitimate operators.

Speaking at the 2025 China Mining Conference in Tianjin, with the theme, “Connect and Collaborate, Co-Build and Co-Share,” Dr. Alake outlined Nigeria’s strategic reforms aimed at transforming the mining landscape.

According to a statement by his media aide, Segun Tomori, the minister showcased initiatives such as the Mining Marshals and the satellite mines monitoring project designed to curb illegal mining and safeguard licensed operators.

He also highlighted key digital innovations including the Electronic Mining Cadastre (EMC+), the Nigerian Mineral Resources Decision System (NMRDS), and the Centre of Excellence in Mining Skills — all aimed at simplifying business processes and promoting transparency.

Reviewing recent Chinese investments, Dr. Alake revealed that since September 2023, Chinese firms have injected over $1.3 billion into lithium processing in Nigeria. He attributed the surge to Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to China in 2024.

“Companies such as Canmax Technology, Jiuling Lithium, Avatar New Energy Nigeria Company, and Asba have made significant commitments that are helping diversify Nigeria’s economy, reduce reliance on oil, and boost technology transfer,” the minister said.

As chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), Dr. Alake reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening continental cooperation in mineral exploration, data sharing, and governance. He also emphasised plans to expand the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) and strengthen regional Centres of Excellence to support early-stage exploration and de-risk investments.

Inviting more global partners, he said: “We warmly welcome investors and development partners to explore Nigeria’s vast opportunities in lithium, gold, lead-zinc, barite, and rare earth elements. Our goal is not just mineral extraction but to build a competitive value chain that drives clean energy transition, job creation, and industrial growth.”

During a technical session on “Mining in Africa and Policy,” the Director-General of the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, Professor Olusegun Omoniyi Ige, presented Nigeria’s advancements in geoscientific data, including the National Mineral Resources Data System and extensive aeromagnetic and geochemical datasets. He noted that while progress has been made, additional investment is needed to expand exploration and convert data into proven mineral reserves.

Other notable speakers at the conference included Mr. Xu Xueyi, Deputy Director-General of the China Geological Survey; H.E. Mohamed Ahmed Taha, Sudan’s Minister of Minerals; Ms. Phumzile Mgcina, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources; and Mr. Joseph Lebbie, Director-General of Geological Exploration, Sierra Leone.