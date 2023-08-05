A public relations expert, Dr. Tyot Keghku, has declared that inclusiveness, transparency and accountability were essential to achieving economic recovery in Nigeria.

Keghku made the declaration on Thursday while delivering a keynote address at a two-day Special Conference organised by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The conference themed, “Strategic Public Affairs and Lobbying in Public and Private Sector,” had the keynote address titled: “Public Relations and Governance: Unveiling Pathways for Socio-political Inclusiveness and Economic Recovery.”

He said: “Inclusiveness, transparency and accountability are the cornerstones that uphold the thrust between governments and their citizens and foster an environment conducive to economic growth and progress.”

Keghku, who is a former NIPR Vice President, stated that by working together, government and public relations contribute to the overall success and sustainability of an organisation.

He said: “Effective governance and public relations are essential pillars to the progress and prosperity of any society as they form the bedrock upon which sustainable development, social cohesion and economic stability are built.

“While governance requires an overall system and processes through which an organisation makes decisions and carry out it’s activities, public relations focuses on managing and maintaining relationships in various stakeholders, including the public, media and other interested parties.”

Delivering the lead paper with the title: “Public Relations and Governance: Unveiling Pathways for Socio-political Inclusiveness and Economic Recovery”, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs. Ibim Semenitari, stated that through strategic public relations, government can build trust and promote its policies.

Semenitari also stated that the goal of any PR expert or practitioner is to ensure the sharing of credible information to the people and get the people to understand the perspective of government.

Earlier in their welcome addresses, the Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Professor Owunari Georgewill, and the President and Chairman of Council, NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, insisted that institutions and organisations must ensure that those who work in public affairs departments are NIPR members or PR practitioners.