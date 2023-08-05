Man City have won the race for Croatia international, Josko Gvardiol. Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid were all linked with a big-money move for the defender.

Gvardiol underwent a medical on Friday and has now signed a five-year deal with the English and European champions.

Josko Gvardiol becomes Man City’s second signing of the summer.

Manchester City had completed the signing of defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £77.6m.

Pep Guardiola revealed on Friday that the 21-year-old was undergoing a medical ahead of his arrival and he now becomes City’s second signing of the summer after fellow Croatia international, Mateo Kovacic.

Gvardiol has signed a five-year deal with City, who won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season.

The former Dinamo Zagreb defender told City’s website: “I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me.

“Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.

“To be joining City is something very special for me and my family. To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola will be amazing. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football.

“To be linking up with Mateo Kovacic will also be special. He’s a top footballer and I hope we can both help City achieve another successful season in 2023/24 and then beyond.”

Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, added: “We are very happy to bring Josko to Manchester City. He is a player we have watched closely and we feel he has a superb set of attributes.

“Top clubs all over Europe have been monitoring him so to bring him here is great news for us.

“Josko has so many qualities – everything you want in a centre-half. He is fast, competitive, combative, strong in the air, impressive in possession of the ball, with strong self-belief and a good character. He is left-footed, too, which offers us good options at the back.

“He is still young but his progress in the game has been rapid. We feel confident his upward trajectory will continue here at City working with Pep and his staff.”

Gvardiol joined Leipzig from Dinamo two years ago and went on to make 87 appearances for the Bundesliga side, winning the German Cup in both seasons.

He also has 21 appearances for Croatia and was part of the side that reached the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar.