As the federal government signed into law the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Act 2022, some concerned Nigerians have cautioned that it may work against policies to reduce youth unemployment in the country.

Their position was against the backdrop of the recent decision of the federal government to increase the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years.

Therefore, they urged the government to develop other policies that would address the high rate of unemployment among the youths.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed the harmonised retirement age for teachers’ bill into law. The bill, which has now become law, increases the retirement age of teachers and also extends the duration of their service from 35 to 40 years.

Although the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has commended the decision of President Buhari to sign the bill, others have urged the government to prepare for post retirement facilities and good welfare packages for the teachers instead of increasing retirement age.

NUT secretary general, Dr Mike Ike Ene noted that the move would impact positively on the nation’s teaching profession. “We are also confident that this great milestone will have an enormous turnaround in the Nigeria education system.

“The impact of this well-intended Act will raise the bars of primary and secondary school education, through the additional five years of mentorship by the senior and more experienced teachers on the newly employed and junior teachers in the primary and secondary schools,” he said.

However, a senior education consultant, Francis Moji said increasing retirement age of teachers may be nice but it will skyrocket the level of unemployment in the country if the government failed to develop other means of addressing youth unemployment.

“The extension won’t help the nation in addressing unemployment. The issue is not 65 years of retirement age but paying workers their entitlement when they retire immediately at 60 years, and allow our children space to work thereafter.

“Extending retirement age of teachers while a lot of youth are roaming the streets without a job will further increase the unemployment figure. I think a better welfare package, prompt payment of salary, gratuity and pension will do.

“It is better to pay livable wage and pay retirees their entitlement as at when due as the policy only favours those at the top that don’t want to go.

“Most of the people in service have already lied and used fake documents so at what point are fresh, young and energetic people supposed to join the system if the old ones don’t leave?”

A Kaduna based private teacher, Matthew Aba, the teaching profession deserved special treatment as it serves as backbone for national development, be it economic, political or social, but the policy may not favour the large number of youths searching for jobs.

“For a country that has a high rate of unemployment, I wouldn’t welcome the idea of extending teachers’ retirement age while the young population continue to do menial jobs without any hope in life.