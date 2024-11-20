The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has denied being indicted by an audit report on the activities of the defunct Ministry of Works and Housing.

Umahi, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, said it was insensible to associate him with an audit report about the ministry four years before he came on board.

He said the publication, which was being sponsored and circulated in different social media platforms, intentionally, fraudulently, and mischievously misrepresented the report of the Auditor-General of the Federation, “which was said to have investigated the financial management of the then Federal Ministry of Works and Housing between the period of 2020 and 2021 financial year and indicted the Housing Sector of the Ministry of financial mismanagement and unauthorized expenditure totalling N4.64 billon.”

He said the publication was sponsored to undermine public perception on the modest efforts of the Federal Ministry of Works under the Renewed Hope administration.

He said: “while we know the intention of these detractors, we are surprised that they could be so petty as to brazenly and unconscionably put the picture and the name of the serving Honourable Minister of Works, Sen. Engr. Nweze David Umahi on the caption of their publication to create an impression to the gullible and unsuspecting readers that the person referred to was the serving Honourable Minister of Works.”

The statement clarified that the investigation was said to have been made on the financial management of the Ministry under the previous administration and not under the Renewed Hope administration.

“By Indeed, we are surprised at the desperation of the sponsors of the publication and their paid jobbers whose intention is to distract the Minister or sully his hard earned reputation for insisting on best practices and value for money in the works sector.

“The activities of these desperate detractors are well known, but let them be assured that there is no going back in the determination of the Honourable Minister of Works in rejigging the works sector and free it from the whims and caprices of cartels who have for years held back the wheel of progress of the Ministry in giving Nigeria a cost effective and enduring road infrastructure”.

He added that there were track records and antecedents of the Minister of Works Engr. Umahi in public domain.

“He can not be blackmailed by the antics of those who want the old order in the works sector to continue. He is focused and battle ready against the giant inhibitors of progress in the works sector,” he said.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the false impression created in the publication.