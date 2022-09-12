Indigenous construction firms in the country believe that the activities of quacks and compromise in standard are largely responsible for the growing cases of building collapse witnessed in recent times.

This was according to the Technical Manager of S & M Nigeria Ltd, Engr. Bright Ogbewi, who warned that more incidents of building collapse may likely be experienced if nothing is done to check the trend.

Ogbewi, who was speaking at the 60th birthday celebration of the chairman and managing director of S & M Nigeria Ltd, Bldr. Solomon Ogunbusola, said many property owners compromise standard in an attempt to safe cost.

“The problem of collapse building in the industry has to do with alot of factors including the our attitude to construction works. Many people will prefer to buy the building materials themselves and give to anybody who claims to be an engineer to construct for them. The property owner buys the materials himself, he determines how much of the material should be used and at the end of the day you are not able to achieve the required strength. Some people in the industry are also not sincere, they cut corners for their selfish gains but that is not the case at S & M. We emphasis on quality over economic interest because we believe our jobs speaks for us and that is how the company has grown astronomically over a short period of time.”

Also, the executive director of Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company Nig. Ltd., Engr. Nasiru A. Dantata, lauded the contributions of Bldr. Solomon Ogunbusola, to the building and construction industry.

Dantata who described the celebrant as a boss and mentor, commended his leadership style, adding that Ogunbusola is a thorough bred professional who has groomed alot of young engineers in the building and construction industry.

“It was during his tenure as President of the Federation of Construction Industry, FOCI, that the union became known, and became united. We were able to speak with one voice and after his tenure he encouraged me to take over and during my tenure of five years which I just ended, I was going to him for assistance and advice. I would say he is one of the pillars we are proud of and has been able to build an indiginously owned and runned company that we can all rely on its quality of being of engineering standard.”

While congratulating the celebrant on his diamond jubilee, the Executive Director, Institute of Retirement Management Nigeria, Dr. Chidi Iheima, described the celebrant as a philanthropist and a great community leader who has single handedly embarked on infrastructure development in his community.

A visibly elated Ogunbusola, who said he has no regret for most of his decisions, promised to do more for his community as well as the industry.

On the challenges in the industry, the Managing Director said the current economic crunch is affecting the industry as government can no longer afford to channel huge resources into the construction industry.

In his words, “When government is facing challenges definitely we contractors will also face challenges but we have to understand with government because we cannot ask the government to channel all the money accrue to government into the construction industry.

“Take the ASUU strike for instance. Yes it a legitimate action, but they should understand that all the money generated by the federal government cannot be spent on ASUU. They should have listened to government at a point because their current action is destroying our university system and our future leaders. Nobody is saying they shouldn’t ask for what is due to them, but at the sametime no parent is happy that their children are home for six months. It is not right”.