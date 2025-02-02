Nigeria’s instant noodle brand, Indomie, in partnership with Multichoice, has announced the second edition of its reality show – Indomie Love Bowl.

According to the company, the reality family game show returns to screens on February 1st, 2025.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos recently, the Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager at Dufil Prima Foods Limited, Ashiwaju Temitope disclosed that Indomie has always stood for love and togetherness. “This show brings that to life in the most exciting way. It’s a platform that strengthens family bonds and reminds us of the joy that comes from sharing special moments. Across 13 engaging episodes, three families will compete in each show, vying for incredible prizes, including a ₦5 million grand prize, ₦2.5 million for the second-place family, and ₦1.5 million for the third-place winners, along with a year’s supply of Indomie products.

“Contestants and viewers can look forward to even more thrilling games, exciting prizes, and an adrenaline-filled experience in Season 2.” Regarding the partnership with Multichoice, he emphasized that MultiChoice’s commitment to showcasing top-quality local storytelling was a key factor in the collaboration.

“This partnership ensures that viewers can enjoy more engaging local content from the comfort of their homes with their families.”

Season 1 had the audiences on the edge of their seats, with families battling it out in a mix of strategy, speed, and sheer determination. Viewers were especially moved by the Aneyo family, whose remarkable teamwork and deep bond carried them to a stunning victory. Their journey—filled with moments of joy, resilience, and love—became a true testament to what Indomie Love Bowl represents.”