The result of the Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu House of Representatives election has been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The returning officer, Dr Adams Baba, made the declaration at collation centre in Kabba, yesterday.

Baba said the declaration was due to the difference between the margin of winners and cancelation of results in two polling units of the federal Constituency.

The returning officer said the difference of the results between the winner, Salman Idris of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kolawole Matthew, was not up to the number of registered voters in the canceled polling units.

“The ADC candidate polled 13,867 while the APC polled 13,605 leaving just 262 votes difference, whereas the number of PVC collected in the cancelled polling units of Iya in Otu ward in Kabba/Bunu LGA (485) and Open Space polling unit in Egbeda ward of Ijumu LGA (100) is more than the difference.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the returning officer however failed to mention when rerun election will be conducted in the affected polling units.