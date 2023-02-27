Security operatives yesterday morning arrested three collation officers of the Labour Party (LP) in Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State.

The three agents, Egbomuche Nwoke, Bartram Iwuala and another whose name is not yet known, were arrested at the Isiala Mbano LGA collation centre in Umuelemai, during the collation of results, yesterday.

The three LP agents were whisked away by police officers in vehicles, which included an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

Newsmen gathered that the three agents were allegedly dumped at the state command headquarters at the time of filing this report while the collation of results is still ongoing.

This development has been viewed by many as a ploy to intimidate LP and probably rig the election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Results collated so far indicated that the candidate of the Labour Party in the federal constituency, Hon Chikwem Onuoha, is leading.