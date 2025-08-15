The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has included candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the by-elections taking place in 12 states on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

INEC had rejected the candidates of the SDP for the election on grounds that the party did not earlier submit a valid notice for the conduct of primaries, which excluded the Commission from monitoring the exercise.

However, the Federal High Court, Abuja Division in a judgement on the Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1525/2025 ordered INEC to include SDP and its candidates in the by-elections in 12 states of the federation.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information &Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun who disclosed this on Friday, said the 11th-hour judgement will not affect the election which will proceed as scheduled.

Olumekun stated that the Commission will exercise its legitimate right of appeal under the law.

“The Commission has been served with the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1525/2025. In the judgement, the Commission was ordered to include the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidates in the bye-elections in 12 states of the Federation.

“The party did not earlier submit a valid notice for the conduct of primaries for the bye-elections. For this reason, they were not monitored by the Commission.

“However, in compliance with the judgement, the names of the candidates submitted manually have been accepted and published on our website. The party will participate in the bye-elections,” INEC said.

The Commission assured the public, especially voters in the affected states that the judgement will not affect the election as scheduled.

“Meanwhile, the Commission will exercise its legitimate right of appeal under the law,” he stated.