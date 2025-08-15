The House of Representatives has debunked claims by one of its members, Hon. Ibrahim Usman Auyo that lawmakers receive payments to sponsor motions, bills and petitions.

Advertisement

Auyo who represents Hadejia, Auyo, and Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, in a viral video alleged that lawmakers were receiving between N1 million and N3 million before accepting to present motions, bills, or petitions on behalf of Nigerians during plenary sessions.

The lawmaker spoke in an interview in Hausa language while angrily reacting to criticism of his performance by his constituents.

“Since I went to the National Assembly, it’s not true that anyone wrote a motion for their need or others to be presented before the House by me. It’s all false and rumours. And if at all there is, anyone can come out to challenge me,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations, Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi said those allegations were unsubstantiated and if left unclarified, risk undermining public confidence in the National Assembly.

Rotimi said when the House reconvenes, Hon. Auyo will be invited to substantiate his claims before the House and should he be unable to provide evidence, the matter will be referred to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges for appropriate consideration, in line with parliamentary procedure.

“The House of Representatives has taken note of a viral video in which Rep. Ibrahim Usman Auyo, Member representing Hadejia, Auyo, and Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, alleged that Members of the House receive payments to sponsor Motions, Bills, and Petitions.

“These allegations are unsubstantiated and, if left unclarified, risk undermining public confidence in the National Assembly. Statements of this nature must be backed by verifiable facts and presented through the appropriate parliamentary channels.

“The National Assembly is an institution of records, with well-established and transparent procedures for introducing Bills, Motions, and Petitions, governed by the Constitution, House Standing Orders, and parliamentary ethics. The insinuation that sponsoring a Motion or Bill is a “contract job” involving bribes is inconsistent with these processes and must be clarified.

“When the House reconvenes, Rep. Auyo will be invited to substantiate his claims before the House. Should he be unable to provide evidence, the matter will be referred to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges for appropriate consideration, in line with parliamentary procedure,” he added.