The commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi, has revealed that attackers of INEC buildings orchestrate their attacks using gasoline or high-proof alcohol, with fuel-soaked bread stuffed in the necks of bottles.

He said the group was identified through an intelligence report at the disposal of the corps.

Audi described their weapon as a simple type of improvised incendiary device otherwise known as a poor man’s petrol bomb or grenade, disclosing that the stopper separates the fuel from the part of the soaked bread that acts as a fuse.

According to Dr Audi, to use the petrol bomb, the bread is set on fire and the bottle is thrown on a vehicle or building. The bottle breaks, spraying fuel into the air. The vapour and droplets are ignited by the flame, producing a fireball and then a burning fire, which consumes the remainder of the fuel.

Speaking further on the ingredients, he said, “We gathered from intelligence that the key ingredients used by these criminals are bottles that shatter on impact and a fuel that catches fire and spreads when the bottle breaks. What matters now is that all of this wickedness has to stop. Our officers must rise to the challenge.”

Audi, who also called on the general public to beware of a new terrorist group masquerading as security agents wearing uniforms and wreaking havoc on unsuspecting members of the public charged its zonal and state commandants to buckle up and fish them out.

He made the revelation during his last progress review/appraisal conference with zonal and states’ commandants for 2022, as the agency also strategises for the new year in Abuja.

He said, “The persistent attacks on INEC facilities nationwide is of great concern to us as the spate of attacks on INEC facilities masterminded by some disgruntled elements to frustrate successful conduct of the 2023 election has led to both material and human losses and must be effectively checkmated and addressed to ensure a successful and a hitch-free 2023 elections.”