In its bid to avert the looming hunger crisis staring the country in the face, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has again graduated no fewer than 638 agro rangers drawn from different state commands/formations of the corps to help curb the clashes between farmers and herders in farming regions.

The commandant-general, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who supervised the passing out activities explained that the training was in a bid to stave off the worrying threats and help figure out how exactly it will intervene for best results.

In a statement by the corps director of public relations, DCC Odumosu Olusola, the NSCDC boss charged the newly trained personnel to display professionalism in the discharge of their duties, expressing optimism that the gallant officers who have been trained intensively for eight weeks would help the country increase food production by providing enhanced security for herders and farmers.

The statement explains that the agro rangers unit is a specialised unit in the corps established in 2016 through the initiatives of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and its interior counterpart to provide security and protection for agro allied investments, farm lands, farmers and other investments in the agricultural sector in the country.

The CG explained that the training of more personnel for the Agro Rangers unit was necessitated by recent events of violent clashes between farmers and herders in some parts of the country which has to be checked before it snowballs into an unmanageable situation.