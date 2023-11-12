The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened the collation centre for the Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

Collation was earlier announced to have started by 10am on Sunday morning, but as at the time of this report, rigorous screening of accredited journalists and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) was ongoing.

There was heavy security presence within and around the collation centre with various political party agents, some local government electoral and collation officers already seated.

