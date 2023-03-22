The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed the collation of governorship election results in Abia and Enugu States.

It will be recalled that the Commission met on Monday, March 20, 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

It consequently suspended collation of results in Abia and Enugu State over security concerns. Two days after, the exercise will now resume this Wednesday.

INEC stated this in a statement made available to journalists and signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the Commission, Festus Okoye, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Okoye said arising from its review meeting, the Commission decided to suspend further collation of the governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States to review the collation processes in both States.

He said the Commission has concluded the review.

Consequently, he said the collation of results for the governorship elections in both Abia and Enugu States will continue this Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

“The Commission appreciates the patience and understanding of the people of both states as we conclude the collation processes,” he added.