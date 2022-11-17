Delta State governor and vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Ifeanyi Okowa has said that it is inequitable distribution of this nation’s wealth that is fueling insecurity in the country.

He also stated that the farmers/herders’ conflicts being experienced across the country is threatening the continued existence of the country.

Okowa who spoke as a special guest at the 11th Zik Lecture Series held at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, pointed out that the currently violent crimes in the country including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed-robbery was a being seed sowed since many years now due to bad leadership.

He said as much as the nation needs a strong leader to reposition the country on the path of progress, there was also a need for reform some of the instructions, including police, media, judicial, Legislature, as well as the electoral umpire to make them stronger for optimum performance for national development.

Okowa described the security situation in Nigeria as a hydra headed monster that has undermined public safety and threatening the continued existence of Nigeria as one united, indivisible country.

The event was attended by top dignitaries including a former Chief of Defence Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd); Senator Ben Obi, legal luminary, Mike Ozekhome; proprietor of United African Airline, Professor Obiora Okonkwu, and the host, Vice-chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka, Professor Okechukwu Osimone, etc

Okowa said, “The surge in mass kidnappings, insurgency, banditry, herder-farmer conflicts, ritual killings, and other acts of terrorism is, to say the least, frightening. With the advance in technology, the terrorists are becoming more sophisticated in their operations, using more advanced technologies including drones, GPS systems, and encrypted messaging services to spread propaganda and recruit others into their network.

“It is my considered view that Nigeria is reaping the harvest of the bad seed it sowed a few years back by obliging kidnappers with ransom payments. It was a fatal mistake that has spawned a huge industry in kidnapping.

“There is also a strong link between increased terrorism and inequality and inequitable distribution of wealth. The widening gulf between the rich and the poor in our country is alarming.

“Equally alarming is the poverty rate, which stood at 40 percent in 2021, and is believed to be around 45 percent in 2022, which translates to 90 million citizens living below the poverty line. This has led to disenchantment and feeling of alienation among our teeming youth population, leading to rise in cybercrimes, kidnappings, ritual killings, and other violent acts that undermine our national security.”

Okowa said other contributory factors to the current state of insecurity in the country include the absence of a modern security architecture; easy access to weapons by citizens, lopsidedness in power sharing, religious bigotry and intolerance; and the lack of respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizens by the government.

Proffering solutions, Okowa said: “Going forward, we need to urgently draw up a holistic plan to address our security challenges in the short, medium, and long term.

“Aside from a modern security architecture anchored on technology, we must muster the political will to deal decisively with criminals, regardless of their ethnic groups, religions, or status.

“This is imperative to tackle the problem of herdsmen/farmers’ conflict, which is fast becoming the greatest threat to our nation’s unity and economic well-being.

“The nomadic Muslim Fulani pastoralists and the largely Christian farmers of various ethnicities have continued to clash resulting in loss of farmlands, economic crops, cattle, and lives.

“This threat to our country’s stability and unity needs to be tackled urgently to reduce the level of insecurity and to ensure food security. It is my considered view that ranching and cattle colonies with support of the federal Government is a way out of this quagmire.

“Furthermore, criminal herdsmen must be apprehended and made to face the law, and Internally Displaced Persons need to be quickly resettled in their homes.”

Concerning the 2023 general election, Okowa said he is optimistic that in line with the guidelines of the new Electoral Act, which compels Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and electronic transmission of results, hijacking of ballot boxes and other election-related violence will reduce.

Okowa added that as much as Nigeria needs a strong leader, it also needs to build strong institutions. He mentioned Nigeria institutions that need to be strengthened to include Police, media, judiciary, legislature, INEC, etc.