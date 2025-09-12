Social media influencers and content creators, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Tomike Adeoye, have thrown their weight behind celebrity chef Hilda Baci as she attempts to cook the world’s largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice in Lagos.

The record-breaking attempt is taking place at the Gino Jollof Festival on Friday, September 12, at the Eko Hotel and Suites. The historic feat involves preparing a giant pot measuring six metres wide and six metres tall, into which 250 bags of rice will be cooked for tens of thousands of attendees.

Baci, who made global headlines in 2023 after breaking the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon, says this latest challenge was about showcasing Nigerian cuisine on an unprecedented scale. The festival is free to attend and has already recorded more than 20,000 registrations, according to organisers.

Among those cheering her on is influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, who also supported her during her 2023 cook-a-thon. Sharing photos and videos with the chef on Instagram, he wrote, “There’s truly nothing you set your mind to that you don’t achieve. You’re such a go-getter, an incredible friend, an amazing sister, and one of the best things to happen to my world. I’m so proud of you.

“Today, as you break yet another world record, because I know you will, just know I’m cheering you on with all my heart.

“Wishing you all the success in the world, my love. I’ll be rooting for you every step of the way, no matter the distance. I love you endlessly. Go Hilda, go! Go Hilda, go!”

Also, lending her voice of support is actress and entrepreneur Tomike Adeoye, who is anchoring the festival. In a separate Instagram post, she described the attempt as a defining cultural moment:

“Hosting duties for #GinoJollofFestivalwithHildaBaci.

“Hildabaci is set to break records and we’re here to witness greatness happening in our generation! We’re rooting for you Hilda! You’ve done it before; you will do it again with God on your side! Amen.”

Assuring her supporters and attendees, Baci promised a memorable culinary experience, “The meal will be amazing and hygienic,” she said, adding that Nigerians should expect a record-breaking taste of jollof like never before.

With cheers from celebrities, thousands of fans, and the weight of history on her shoulders, all eyes are once again on Hilda Baci as she takes Nigerian jollof rice to new heights.