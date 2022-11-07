Inlaks, sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator has partnered with Hyosung TNS to introduce five ultramodern next-generation Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to revolutionise banking services in Africa.

Inlaks unveiled the highly advanced ATMs at its roadshow-themed Self-Service Innovation Summit, in Accra, Ghana. The five latest ATMs designed by Hyosung are Monimax 5600ST, Monisafe 500, Monimax 8600T, Manivalue 100, and Monimax 8800.

The new ATMs comes with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), mobile contactless solution that enables customers to withdraw cash by simply tapping the ATM NFC reader with the bank-enabled NFC card or smartphone.

Near Field Communication (NFC) is a set of short-range wireless technologies, typically requiring a distance of 4cm or less to initiate a connection. NFC allows you to share small payloads of data between an NFC tag and an Android-powered device, or between two Android-powered devices.

Addressing participants at the programme, the chief executive officer, Inlaks, Africa Operations, Kyari Bukar, highlighting the need to efficiently address banking customers’ complex and evolving challenges at a low cost said, Inlaks prioritizes customer needs by offering solutions that improve user experience.”

Buka noted that the emerging contactless technology and the increasing need for digital banking services have propelled banking to an era of seamless cash withdrawals by customers from ATMs in a much faster, more secure, convenient, and fully contactless manner.

Providing extensive information about the new ATMs and their features, Sales Manager, Middle East & Africa, Hyosung TNS, Kevin Lee, said that Hyosung TNS is present in more than 35 countries and shipped around 760,000 units of ATMs worldwide.