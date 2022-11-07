Dangote Group, Sundry Food Limited, Access Bank Corporation and United Bank for Africa(UBA) have vowed to continue to grow the nation’s economy through their various initiatives, while creating jobs in the process.

The companies made the pledge while speaking as key sponsors of the Association of Business Editors of Nigeria(ABEN) annual workshop on ‘Infrastructure Financing,’ in Ikeja, Lagos, recently, noted that, they would continue to devote resources to impact their host communities and the Nigerian society through job creation and citizens wellbeing.

For its part, Dangote Group, who was represented by a three -man team, including, Mr. Okey Nwankwo, Francis Awowole Brown and Mr. Sunday Esan of the Corporate Communications department, showcased the company‘s imprints in manufacturing, cash crop production, foods processing and lately Oil and Gas businesses, noting that, its investments in the Nigerian economy have created jobs in its host communities and beyond, thereby, enhancing social and economic living standards of its workforce. All these, the company said, have contributed to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Through the exportation of its cement products, the company stressed, it is helping the country generate more foreign exchange.

Promising that the expansion drive of Dangote Group will further enhance its profitability, the company said, its activities are geared towards rewarding shareholders handsomely through improved dividend payout, thereby, giving them good returns on their investments.