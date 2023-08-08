Inner Wheel Club Donates N3m Items To Less-privileged

The Inner Wheel Club District 910 of Nigeria has donated various food and household items including vocational facilities worth over N3 million to support the less-privileged in the society especially widows and orphans in Abuja as part of its massive humanitarian assistance.

This empowerment programme was flagged off during the installation ceremony of Arc. Adenike Bamisaye as the 4th District Chairman of the District in Abuja recently, even as she pledged to “ serve with integrity, empathy and an unyielding determination to create a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities”.

She said further in her acceptance speech that the club has “transformed lives, provided shelter for the homeless, offered education to the underprivileged and extended a helping hand to those affected by adversity.”

Inner Wheel is a voluntary association mainly for the wives of Rotarians, which was founded in 1924 and is said to be the only female club that is recognised worldwide because it has a seat at the United Nations due to its investment in humanitarian service.

Speaking to reporters after she was decorated, Arc. Bamisaye said the empowerment programme will be strengthened to include the provision of water for some needy communities in Abuja a well as health facilities.

She said “We are planning to provide a borehole for some communities that don’t have water in Abuja. We have health screening for cervical cancer and other programmes coming up.”