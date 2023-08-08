Bauchi LG Chairman Promises Good Governance

BY KAMAL IBRAHIM, Bauchi

Newly appointed caretaker committee chairman for Jama’are local government area in Bauchi State, Inuwa Abdullahi Moisha, has assumed office and pledged to discharge his duties to the benefit of the people.

He organised a special prayer session yesterday to set the stage for a smooth take-off of his tenure.

In his message to the people of the area, Moisha promised to run an inclusive administration to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the communities for overall development.

He said due to the high cost of living, the council with support from the state government would come up with empowerment initiatives to improve the living condition of people of the area.

“We are grateful to Almighty Allah for this privilege to be appointed as caretaker chairman after serving as elected chairman. I am using this medium to express my profound gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for giving me this opportunity to serve our people again.

“These special prayers that we organised were to seek for Allah’s intervention for the success of the administration of our governor at the state level and my administration at the local government level for the delivery of dividends of democracy,” he said.