The InnoPower Africa Foundation and the ECOWAS Small Business Coalition (ESBC) have launched a landmark Capacity Building and Training (CB&T) Programme aimed at accelerating digital transformation and strengthening the competitiveness of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across all 15 ECOWAS member states.

Advertisement

Unveiling the initiative in Lagos, the organisers said it represents a significant step toward closing the region’s widening digital skills gap. According to them, the programme prioritises AI literacy, prompt engineering and the development of stronger entrepreneurship ecosystems to prepare West African businesses for the demands of the digital economy.

A central feature of the programme is the new ECOWAS Business AI Studio, developed by InnoPower Africa and its US-based partners. The foundation stated that the platform was designed specifically for indigenous users and MSMEs, providing simplified access to AI-powered tools that help entrepreneurs automate tasks, analyse markets, access finance, and streamline business formalisation.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch, Emil Ekiyor, founder of InnoPower Africa, said the partnership is designed to “unlock the digital potential of millions across ECOWAS.” He explained that integrating the ECOWAS Business AI Studio into the initiative would give entrepreneurs “cutting-edge technology and training that empower them to grow, innovate and compete globally.” Ekiyor added that the programme’s “Train the Trainers” model ensures the benefits “multiply across communities as digitally skilled leaders pass on their knowledge.”

According to InnoPower Africa, the CB&T rollout will prepare 250 Master Trainers with advanced digital innovation capabilities. These trainers are expected to support thousands of MSMEs, particularly women and young people in adopting the AI Studio to increase productivity, expand market reach and strengthen participation in the digital economy.

Regional president of the ECOWAS Small Business Coalition, Dr. Abdulrashid Ibrahim Yerima, said empowering MSMEs with AI skills is essential for sustainable economic growth. He stated that the AI Studio, developed with InnoPower and US partners, gives MSMEs “the tools, training and ecosystem support they need to write Africa’s next chapter of inclusive growth.”

The partners stated that the initiative is expected to help reposition West Africa as a leading force in the global digital economy, while supporting the ECOWAS Commission’s goal of lifting vulnerable groups by ensuring that women and youth have the skills and technology required to thrive in the future of work.