The founder of Innovative Africa Fund, Christian Idiodi has expressed the need to empower African talents with the skills and capital required to succeed in the global market.

He made the call during the 2024 Inspire Africa Conference tagged ‘Product Is Hard’, aimed at addressing the challenges of building and leading in complex environments especially within Africa’s fast-evolving tech landscape.

Odiodi noted that Africa’s rapidly growing working population holds immense potential to drive collective progress through technological innovation. “By 2030, Africa is projected to have the largest working population in the world. That’s a lot of people with the potential to work together towards a common goal driven by technological innovation,” he said.

‘The key for us is providing them with the skills and capital they need to thrive in the global market and that is what the Inspire Africa Conference seeks to do,’ he added.

The founder and Group CEO of Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, also spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of initiatives like the Inspire Africa Conference in developing the technology value chain and upskilling the workforce.

“We prioritise partnerships and platforms that enable individuals and communities to prosper across Africa”. As an African-oriented organisation, we are committed to driving Africa’s development and we understand the power of nurturing African-led innovation by providing African talent with opportunities of this nature,” he stated.

The conference began with practical training and exploration of key trends in the tech industry. Participants gained insights from Silicon Valley Product Group renowned teachings, covering essential topics like product management, team optimization, and the latest in AI. The remaining three days were of masterclasses which provided deeper insights for founders and entrepreneurs.