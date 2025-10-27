Government leaders, private sector executives, development partners, academics, startups, and investors will attend the Innovation & Technology Summit (InnTech Summit 2025), scheduled for November 25, 2025, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

According to the organisers, in a press statement yesterday, the event will focus on the theme “AI, Digital Economy, and Sustainability.” Touted as Africa’s flagship platform for advancing innovation and digital transformation, the summit is expected to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies can accelerate inclusive and sustainable growth across the continent.

According to the organisers, the 2025 edition of the summit will drive cross-sector collaboration and dialogue around key priorities such as harnessing AI for economic diversification, building resilient digital economies, aligning innovation with environmental sustainability and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and strengthening Africa’s competitiveness in the global digital ecosystem.

Chairman of the InnTech Summit, Engr. Ahmed Mansur emphasised the event’s significance, noting that Africa is on the verge of a new era driven by innovation and technology. “The InnTech Summit 2025 provides a strategic platform to align our digital transformation journey with sustainable economic growth,” he said.

“The summit will feature prominent speakers and thought leaders, including Niyi Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Verraki Partners; Tayo Aduloju, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG); and Hansatu Adegbite, National Consultant with UN Women. Also joining the roster are Taopheek Babayeju, Chief Executive Officer of iCentra; AbdulAziz Saidu, Country Manager at Cisco; and Lola Adey, Chief Executive Officer of PIPA USA. Other distinguished speakers include Reuben Oshomah, Regional Director at Avanti; Oluseyi Lala, Chief Executive Officer of ipNX Business; Chukwuka Amadife, Chief Executive Officer of Fiducia International; Rex Abitogun, Chief Executive Officer of Management Edge; and Stephen Ambore, Policy Director at Women’s World Banking. The one-day summit will include keynote sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, innovation exhibitions, and networking opportunities designed to highlight groundbreaking solutions and inspire collaboration among stakeholders,” the statement read. The InnTech Summit is promoted by iCentra in collaboration with strategic partners.