From insurgency to banditry, Nigeria has over time battled with merchants of violence in Northern Nigeria.

Following the government’s claim of defeating Boko Haram terrorists in the North East or rather the dislodgement of terrorists from the North East, the North West region became a safe haven for fleeing terrorists who ravage villages.

The terrorists also occupy ungoverned spaces and collect levies from communities and kill, maim those who oppose their rule.

However, after years of their atrocities, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) recently declared 19 terror kingpins wanted and placed a N5 million-bounty on each of them.

Among those wanted is a turbaned terror Kingpin, Sarkin Fulani, Ado Aliero.

The N95 million, according to the Defence Headquarters, is for information that will lead to their arrests.

The banner released by the director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor said a N5m million reward awaits anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of any of the terrorists.

The flyer, which gave the origins of the terrorists, was communicated in both English and Hausa with a dedicated number for the report.

He urged anyone with any information on the wanted terrorists to call 09135904467.

Those on the wanted list include, but in no particular order, Sani Dangote from Dumbarum village in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State, Bello Turji Gudda from Fakai in Zamfara State, Leko from Masoji village in Matazu LGA of Katsina State, Dogo Nahali from Yar Tsamiyar village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State and Halilu Sububu from Sububu village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

Others include Nagona from Angwan Galadima in Icsa LGA of Sokoto State, Nasanda from KCwashabawa village in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State, Isiya Kwashen Garwa from Kamfanin Daudawa village of Faskari in Katsina State, Ali Kachalla, aka Ali Kawaje from Kuyambara village in Dansadau Maru of Zamfara State.

Also on the list are; Abu Radde from Varanda village in Batsari LGA of Katsina state, Dan-Da from Varanda village in Batsari LGA of Katsina, Sani Gurgu from Varanda village in Batsari LGA of Katsina, Umaru Dan Nigeria from Rafi village in Mada district of Gusau, Zamfara; Alhaji Ado Aliero from Yankuzo village in Tsafe LGA, Zamfara; Monore from Yantumaki village in Dan LGA, Katsina State; Gwaska Dankarami from Shamushele village in Zuri LGA of Zamfara, Baleri from Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara, Mamudu Tainange from Varanda village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State and Nagala from Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that kidnap kingpin Ado Aliero was turbaned Sarkin Fulani by the emir of Yantodo in Zamfara State. The event, held amid wild celebration of motorbike stunts, was reportedly attended by government officials and some security personnel operating within the area.

He was turbanned after the police declared him wanted and placed a N5 million bounty on him for killing and maiming residents of Zamfara State.

At an event held in Tsafe town, the Emir of Yandoton Daji Emirate in Zamfara State, Aliyu Marafa turbaned Adamu Aliero-Yankuzo, aka Ado Aliero, as Sarkin Fulani of the emirate.

He was turbanned on July 16, 2022 barely two years after the Nigeria Police declared him wanted.

In June 2020, the then commissioner of police in Katsina State, Sanusi Buba, while declaring Mr Aliero wanted said, “The command hereby wishes to declare Adamu Aliero, 45, of Yankuzo village of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State wanted.

“Aliero, is a notorious leader of groups of bandits terrorising Katsina and Zamfara States. Similarly, the command has placed a bounty of N5 million on his head, dead or alive. Any person or group of persons that have useful information that may lead to his arrest, should please report to the nearest police station or call these numbers: 08033666059 or 08035448128 or 08076666207.”

security analyst and trainer, Major Banjo Daniel (retired) who does not believe in the government’s commitment to the fight against insecurity, lamented that there are persons who liaise with the bandits and other criminal elements.

Banjo told LEADERSHIP Weekend, “It has also become a fact that the criminals are allowed to reside among us; being turbanned by us and allowed to freely move around, liberate their members from prisons and continue to conduct deadly activities, all in line with our ‘friendly’ reaction.

“If Mr President has directed the security agencies to carpet bomb the forests, and he is sincere about it, that actually is what some analysts had expected of him.

“However, in my view, the effect wouldn’t be significant if it is not followed with infiltration of the forest by ground troops for mop-up operations. It would also require an all-round observation and defence of the forested areas before the bombardment to ensure minimal escape by the criminals.”

He added that there must be coordinated attacks on the known locations of the criminals.

“For a significant success, suspected areas habiting them within the nation must be attacked, raided, searched and destroyed. In short, appropriate special operations must be conducted simultaneously in order not to allow for reinforcement or regrouping. It all depends on the level of sincerity in the ‘talk’ as we have heard such pronouncements many times before now.”

A former director of defence, Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko during the biweekly update on military operations has said there has been positive response from the citizens following the declaration.

He said, “A lot is being done and it will be uncharitable for us to come here and tell you that we have given N5 million here, N10 million there but people are responding.”

Also, some key members of the terror kingpins have been neutralized. However, Nigerians only wish this will not only be a political strategy by the government but a deliberate effort to return the country to its peaceful state.