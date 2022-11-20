The publisher of African Peace Magazine, Naoh Ajare, has commended winners and participants of its African Peace Awards 2022.

The award ceremony, themed, “Evolving a Sustainable and Peace Architecture in a Changing World”, was held at the Hilton Hotel, Kensington, London, UK, last weekend.

The award focused on the hopes of promoting peace globally and specifically in Africa with the hope of effecting change in Africa first and then globally.

While expressing profound gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to everyone who contributed for making the 2022 award a reality, he noted that the award since inception has passed through sacrifices of many behind the scenes.

“We are deeply grateful to God for granting us the privilege of showcasing to the world the material we’ve got out there. With deep appreciation, the Management and Staff of African Peace Magazine thank you immensely. We are extremely joyous and grateful for your participation.

“We look forward to hosting you again at the 2023 African Peace Awards,” Ajare said.

Ajare, however, announced nominations for 2023 of the award has opened.

“The 2023 edition of the award is now open for nomination and as we have maintained in previous years, we will continue to uphold, promote peace and harmony,” he said.

The African Peace Awards is specifically designed to honour persons, institutions, organisations, governments and others whose efforts fostered peacekeeping and conflict management in Africa.

Some of the 2022 winners of the award include the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, H.E Obiang Nguema Mbasogo; Ms. Amina J. Mohammed the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group; Akindele Akintoye, Chairman, Platform Capital, Mpumi Mpofu, CEO, Airports Company South Africa, João Figueiredo, CEO, of Moza Banco; Nadia Alaoui, Honourable Minister, Morocco; Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma CON founder and CEO of Innoson Motors, amongst others.