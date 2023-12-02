Towards curbing the growing insecurity bothering on kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, extra – judicial killings and other violent crimes in Akwa Ibom State, the administration of Governor Umo Eno of has turned to private security agents to compliment the regular police in the task of effectively policing the state.

Towards this end, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that no fewer than 500 youths have been engaged in security training tagged; Ibom Community Watch Constables (ICWC) in the new security regime.

Inaugurating the group at the Godswill Akpabio International stadium (Nest of Champions), Governor Eno explained that the exercise became necessary in order to re-jig the state’s security architecture to be in a better position to ward off criminal elements as developments cannot thrive under chaotic atmosphere.

Represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, Gen Koko Essien (rtd), Eno expressed his administration’s commitment to rural development under the ‘Arise Agenda’ blueprint of the government and stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to secure lives and properties in the state.

He, therefore, charged the inductees to imbibe a high level of vigilance and discipline in the course of the training, for onward exhibition in the larger society against criminal elements.

Present at the morale-boosting exercise included the retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Samuel Ogunjemilusi, who doubles as the Honorary Special Adviser to the Governor on Security; state Commissioner of Police (CP), Olatoye Durosinmi; Hon. Uwemedimo Dianabasi Asuquo, the House of Assembly member representing Uyo State Constituency, and Hon. Monday Eyo Okon, Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, among others.