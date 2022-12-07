Following the increase in criminal activities in the state, the Benue State Police Commissioner has directed the deployment of police officers to hot spots, exit and entry routes as well as crowded places in the state.

The police public relations officer Catherine Anene who disclosed this in a statement quoted the commissioner, CP Wale Abass as directing all area commanders, tactical commanders and divisional police officers to deploy officers in accordance with the “Ember Months” operation order.

The CP however warned officers carrying out these duties to be cautious and very professional in the course of their duties.

Abass said the order has become necessary as part of the command’s measures to ensure that the end of year celebrations is free of criminal activities. He warned that only vehicles with factory fitted tinted glasses will be allowed to ply the roads.

According to him, “Drivers who create tinted glasses are on this notice advised to remove the tint material as enforcement will not spare any person.”