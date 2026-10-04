The National President of the National Council for Civil Society Organisations (NACCSO) and Vision One Leadership Development Initiative (VOLDI), Rt. Comrade Emmanuel Johnny, has urged governors across Nigeria to adopt the security model of the Edo State Government as part of efforts to tackle insecurity across the country.

Johnny made the call on Friday at the fourth edition of the Nigerian Nation Builders Annual Conference and Awards 2026, held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Asokoro, Abuja.

At the event, the civil society leader passed a vote of confidence in Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, describing him as the “Best CSOs Governor of the Year” for what he described as his administration’s efforts to tackle insecurity and enforce laws against criminality in the state.

Johnny said Okpebholo had demonstrated what he described as political will and commitment in confronting cultism, kidnapping, cybercrime and other violent crimes in Edo State.

He urged other governors to study and adopt measures implemented by the Edo State Government, saying the approach was worthy of emulation.

According to Johnny, the Okpebholo administration has introduced several measures aimed at strengthening the state’s security architecture, including the establishment of special courts for the speedy trial of cases involving cultism, kidnapping, cybercrime and related offences.

He also cited the enforcement of the state’s anti-cultism and anti-kidnapping laws, including provisions relating to the demolition of properties allegedly linked to kidnappers and cultists.

Johnny said the state government had further reorganised its security architecture through the reactivation and strengthening of the Edo State Security Corps, as well as the recruitment and training of forest guards in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He added that community vigilante groups had also been empowered to assist in securing forests and other ungoverned spaces.

The NACCSO president also commended what he described as the administration’s community-driven approach to security, including regular engagement with traditional rulers, youth groups and community leaders across Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial Districts.

However, Johnny made two appeals to the governor, saying they would help consolidate the gains recorded in the fight against crime.

First, he urged Okpebholo to promptly sign execution warrants for persons duly sentenced to death by competent courts for serious offences, including kidnapping and cult-related killings, in accordance with applicable laws.

He argued that the implementation of lawful court judgments could serve as a deterrent to would-be criminals.

Johnny also called on the state government to establish a Crime Deterrence and Reorientation Centre in each of the three senatorial districts.

He proposed that the centres should, where lawful and appropriate, display photographs and records of convicted and executed criminals to educate young people about the consequences of criminal activities.

According to him, the initiative could help discourage youths from engaging in cultism, kidnapping and cybercrime.

Johnny said governors across the country could make significant progress in tackling insecurity if they demonstrated the level of commitment he attributed to the Edo State governor.

“If every Governor shows the same sincerity and determination that Senator Monday Okpebholo has shown, where every life is considered sacred and must be protected, criminality will have no hiding place in Nigeria,” he said.

He assured that civil society organisations under his leadership would continue to support the Edo State Government and security agencies in their efforts to combat crime.

Johnny said the administration’s approach, which he described as involving decisive law enforcement, speedy dispensation of justice through special courts and community participation in security, was consistent with measures long advocated by civil society organisations.

He urged residents of Edo State and Nigerians generally to shun criminal activities and support lawful efforts aimed at building a safer and more prosperous society.