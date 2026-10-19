Determined to curb the activities of bandits and other criminal elements across the state, the Delta state government has deployed 1,000 Forest Guards armed with AK-47 rifles as part of measures to strengthen security.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, disclosed this during an interaction with members of the Commercial Motorcycle and Tricycle Operators Association, Delta State (COMTOA) at Government House, Asaba.

Emu said the deployment was part of a broader security strategy aimed at improving operations in forest areas and vulnerable communities across Delta and neighbouring states, including Bayelsa and Edo.

He expressed confidence that the presence of the Forest Guards would make it increasingly difficult for criminals to use forest corridors as hideouts or bases for their activities.

According to the SSG, the state government remains committed to sustaining the prevailing security situation and ensuring that residents can move around freely and engage in legitimate economic activities without fear, regardless of the time of day.

He acknowledged the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians but expressed optimism that the situation would improve as security agencies intensify efforts to restore peace and stability.

“Nigerians are going through hardship, yes, but this hardship will ease off. This is the first government that is getting security back on track, with every security agency working to restore peace and stability,” he said.

The SSG noted that a secure environment was critical to economic recovery, explaining that residents and business operators needed to be able to carry out their daily activities without threats or intimidation.

Addressing the commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators, Emu urged them to play active roles in maintaining peace by promoting discipline and responsible conduct among their members.

He described the operators as important stakeholders in the state’s security framework, encouraging them to cooperate with relevant authorities and support initiatives designed to protect lives and property.

Emu maintained that achieving lasting security required the collective efforts of the government, security agencies, transport operators and residents, urging all stakeholders to contribute to sustaining peace across Delta State.