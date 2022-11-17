The Ghanaian government has distanced itself from a purported report that it issued warning to Ghanaians advising them to avoid non-essential travels to Abuja, following reports of imminent terrorist attacks against the Nigerian capital city.

The reports about the travel advisory made the rounds on Wednesday evening and reportedly elicited anxiety among Ghanaians living in Abuja. However, a statement signed by the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said the report was not authorised.

The statement reads: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to refer to the travel advisory published this evening, Wednesday, 16th November, 2022, advising against non-essential travel to Abuja and wishes to state that the statement was not authorised.

“The Ministry is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration regrets any inconvenience this may cause the travelling public.”

Recall that the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Bulgaria, Germany and Ireland were among the countries, which raised the alarm over impending terrorist attacks in Abuja and other parts of Nigeria. The countries have since advised their citizens to consider leaving the country and especially to avoid non-essential travel to parts of Nigeria.