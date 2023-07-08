Insecurity: Gov Radda Okays 2,400 Youths For Community Watch Corps

To address insecurity in parts of Katsina State, the State government has came up with a strategy to recruit 2,400 youths, who will provide security for eight Local Government Areas that have been plagued by insecurity in the State under auspices of Katsina Community Watch Corps.

Consequently, on Friday, July 7, 2023, the Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Faruk Lawal Jobe, launched the distribution of enlistment forms to the Local Government Chairmen whose Local Government Areas have been battling with insecurity.

The forms will be subsequently distributed to able-bodied youths, who are willing and ready to take part in the protection of the lives and properties of their community members.

A statement signed by Isah Miqdad,

Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to Governor Ummaru Dikko Radda, on Saturday, said the plan to recruit, train and integrate the youths to local security architecture has been one of the key campaign promises of the governor.

He said during the event, the Deputy Governor said, “It is public knowledge that the Governor of Katsina state, Malam Dikko Radda, has vowed to eliminate the security problem, especially in the local governments where it has affected many people and even the entire Katsina state.”